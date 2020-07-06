All apartments in Channelview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15918 Hidden Crest Dr

15918 Hidden Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15918 Hidden Crest Drive, Channelview, TX 77049

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Beautiful David Weekly Home in Northeast Houston - Property Id: 97133

Beautiful open concept floor plan. Property centrally located within minutes of Houston's popular spots. Spacious home with a beautiful backyard in a quiet subdivision. Remodeled with new paint throughout.. Monthly lawn care included...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97133
Property Id 97133

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4667283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15918 Hidden Crest Dr have any available units?
15918 Hidden Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15918 Hidden Crest Dr have?
Some of 15918 Hidden Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15918 Hidden Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15918 Hidden Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15918 Hidden Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 15918 Hidden Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 15918 Hidden Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 15918 Hidden Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15918 Hidden Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15918 Hidden Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15918 Hidden Crest Dr have a pool?
No, 15918 Hidden Crest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15918 Hidden Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 15918 Hidden Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15918 Hidden Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15918 Hidden Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 15918 Hidden Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15918 Hidden Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

