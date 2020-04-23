This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Channelview has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15354 Peachmeadow Lane have any available units?
15354 Peachmeadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15354 Peachmeadow Lane have?
Some of 15354 Peachmeadow Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15354 Peachmeadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15354 Peachmeadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15354 Peachmeadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15354 Peachmeadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15354 Peachmeadow Lane offer parking?
No, 15354 Peachmeadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15354 Peachmeadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15354 Peachmeadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15354 Peachmeadow Lane have a pool?
No, 15354 Peachmeadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15354 Peachmeadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 15354 Peachmeadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15354 Peachmeadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15354 Peachmeadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15354 Peachmeadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15354 Peachmeadow Lane has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)