Channelview, TX
15262 Mincing Lane
15262 Mincing Lane

15262 Mincing Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15262 Mincing Lane, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Fenced backyard and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15262 Mincing Lane have any available units?
15262 Mincing Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 15262 Mincing Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15262 Mincing Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15262 Mincing Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15262 Mincing Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15262 Mincing Lane offer parking?
No, 15262 Mincing Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15262 Mincing Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15262 Mincing Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15262 Mincing Lane have a pool?
No, 15262 Mincing Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15262 Mincing Lane have accessible units?
No, 15262 Mincing Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15262 Mincing Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15262 Mincing Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15262 Mincing Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15262 Mincing Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

