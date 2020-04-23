All apartments in Channelview
Channelview, TX
15243 Bedford Glen Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 1:23 PM

15243 Bedford Glen Drive

15243 Bedford Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Channelview
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

15243 Bedford Glen Drive, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,218 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5230958)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15243 Bedford Glen Drive have any available units?
15243 Bedford Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15243 Bedford Glen Drive have?
Some of 15243 Bedford Glen Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15243 Bedford Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15243 Bedford Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15243 Bedford Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15243 Bedford Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15243 Bedford Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15243 Bedford Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 15243 Bedford Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15243 Bedford Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15243 Bedford Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15243 Bedford Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 15243 Bedford Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 15243 Bedford Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15243 Bedford Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15243 Bedford Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15243 Bedford Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15243 Bedford Glen Drive has units with air conditioning.

