All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 15229 Woodforest Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
15229 Woodforest Boulevard
Last updated December 6 2019 at 1:09 PM

15229 Woodforest Boulevard

15229 Woodforest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15229 Woodforest Boulevard, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1149340?source=marketing

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Utility and Maintenance reduction program: $20
Sq Feet: 1016
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1.5
Heating: Central gas
Cooling: Central elecric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Disposal

Extras: Come check out this one story property located in an owner-occupied neighborhood and be the next to call it home. This beauty has recently installed floors, fresh paint throughout the home and more! There's a spacious living room with vaulted ceiling and lovely french doors to the patio in the fenced backyard. It has 3 spacious bedrooms, 1.5 roomy baths. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets for storage and additional counter space. One car attached garage, close to Port of Houston, Refineries, and easy commute downtown. Why wait? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P
281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15229 Woodforest Boulevard have any available units?
15229 Woodforest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15229 Woodforest Boulevard have?
Some of 15229 Woodforest Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15229 Woodforest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
15229 Woodforest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15229 Woodforest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 15229 Woodforest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 15229 Woodforest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 15229 Woodforest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 15229 Woodforest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15229 Woodforest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15229 Woodforest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 15229 Woodforest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 15229 Woodforest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 15229 Woodforest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 15229 Woodforest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15229 Woodforest Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 15229 Woodforest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 15229 Woodforest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine