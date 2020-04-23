All apartments in Channelview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15026 Peachmeadow Lane

15026 Peachmeadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15026 Peachmeadow Lane, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,477 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

This home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details

(RLNE4587432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15026 Peachmeadow Lane have any available units?
15026 Peachmeadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 15026 Peachmeadow Lane have?
Some of 15026 Peachmeadow Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15026 Peachmeadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15026 Peachmeadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15026 Peachmeadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15026 Peachmeadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 15026 Peachmeadow Lane offer parking?
No, 15026 Peachmeadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15026 Peachmeadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15026 Peachmeadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15026 Peachmeadow Lane have a pool?
No, 15026 Peachmeadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15026 Peachmeadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 15026 Peachmeadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15026 Peachmeadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15026 Peachmeadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15026 Peachmeadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15026 Peachmeadow Lane has units with air conditioning.

