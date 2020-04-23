14914 Sheffield Ter

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d77c78905b ---- Ready for immediate move-in, this lovely home offers spacious living area with high ceiling and lots of natural light. All new carpet in living room and bedrooms, freshly painted throughout, full kitchen appliances, and chandelier lighting fixtures in entry way and dining area! You do not want to miss out! **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due each month will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to the rental property about every 90 days that will help save 5%-15% on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out! Credit and background check required. Ask about our new NO UPFRONT security deposit available to those that qualify. Call listing agent today to schedule a tour!