Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

Location

14914 Arundel Street, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area and much more! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14914 Arundel Street have any available units?
14914 Arundel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 14914 Arundel Street currently offering any rent specials?
14914 Arundel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14914 Arundel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14914 Arundel Street is pet friendly.
Does 14914 Arundel Street offer parking?
No, 14914 Arundel Street does not offer parking.
Does 14914 Arundel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14914 Arundel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14914 Arundel Street have a pool?
No, 14914 Arundel Street does not have a pool.
Does 14914 Arundel Street have accessible units?
No, 14914 Arundel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14914 Arundel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14914 Arundel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14914 Arundel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14914 Arundel Street does not have units with air conditioning.

