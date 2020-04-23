All apartments in Channelview
Last updated August 29 2019 at 8:54 PM

14819 Shottery Drive

14819 Shottery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14819 Shottery Drive, Channelview, TX 77015

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home that comes with 1044 SqFt of living space. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14819 Shottery Drive have any available units?
14819 Shottery Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 14819 Shottery Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14819 Shottery Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14819 Shottery Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14819 Shottery Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14819 Shottery Drive offer parking?
No, 14819 Shottery Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14819 Shottery Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14819 Shottery Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14819 Shottery Drive have a pool?
No, 14819 Shottery Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14819 Shottery Drive have accessible units?
No, 14819 Shottery Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14819 Shottery Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14819 Shottery Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14819 Shottery Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14819 Shottery Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

