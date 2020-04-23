All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 1415 Tenderden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
1415 Tenderden Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

1415 Tenderden Drive

1415 Tenderdon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1415 Tenderdon, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,603 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5840946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Tenderden Drive have any available units?
1415 Tenderden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 1415 Tenderden Drive have?
Some of 1415 Tenderden Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Tenderden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Tenderden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Tenderden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1415 Tenderden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 1415 Tenderden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Tenderden Drive offers parking.
Does 1415 Tenderden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Tenderden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Tenderden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1415 Tenderden Drive has a pool.
Does 1415 Tenderden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1415 Tenderden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Tenderden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Tenderden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1415 Tenderden Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1415 Tenderden Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine