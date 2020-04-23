All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 1411 Warwick Walk Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
1411 Warwick Walk Ln
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1411 Warwick Walk Ln

1411 Warwick Walk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1411 Warwick Walk Lane, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1411 Warwick Walk - Property Id: 176399

House FOR RENT in Channelview! Cozy Home with 2-1-1. High ceiling, gas range, granite counters, fully fenced, laundry room, @garage, and has a spacious backyard. Close to schools, shopping areas, & major highways. Lots of Community Amenities (Pool, parks, & walking trails). Come see it today! Casa en Renta muy cerca de escuelas y con excelente ubicacion. Solicite una cita y venga a verla hoy!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/176399p
Property Id 176399

(RLNE5309886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Warwick Walk Ln have any available units?
1411 Warwick Walk Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 1411 Warwick Walk Ln have?
Some of 1411 Warwick Walk Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Warwick Walk Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Warwick Walk Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Warwick Walk Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 Warwick Walk Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1411 Warwick Walk Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Warwick Walk Ln offers parking.
Does 1411 Warwick Walk Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Warwick Walk Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Warwick Walk Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1411 Warwick Walk Ln has a pool.
Does 1411 Warwick Walk Ln have accessible units?
No, 1411 Warwick Walk Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Warwick Walk Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 Warwick Walk Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 Warwick Walk Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1411 Warwick Walk Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine