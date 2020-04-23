1411 Warwick Walk Ln

Amenities

House FOR RENT in Channelview! Cozy Home with 2-1-1. High ceiling, gas range, granite counters, fully fenced, laundry room, @garage, and has a spacious backyard. Close to schools, shopping areas, & major highways. Lots of Community Amenities (Pool, parks, & walking trails). Come see it today! Casa en Renta muy cerca de escuelas y con excelente ubicacion. Solicite una cita y venga a verla hoy!

