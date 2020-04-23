All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 1140 Greencroft St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
1140 Greencroft St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

1140 Greencroft St

1140 Greencroft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1140 Greencroft Street, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Charming 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in the Old River Manor subdivision in Channelview, Texas. Great deal! Don't miss out and schedule a showing today!

(RLNE5523793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 Greencroft St have any available units?
1140 Greencroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 1140 Greencroft St currently offering any rent specials?
1140 Greencroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 Greencroft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 Greencroft St is pet friendly.
Does 1140 Greencroft St offer parking?
No, 1140 Greencroft St does not offer parking.
Does 1140 Greencroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 Greencroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 Greencroft St have a pool?
No, 1140 Greencroft St does not have a pool.
Does 1140 Greencroft St have accessible units?
No, 1140 Greencroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 Greencroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1140 Greencroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1140 Greencroft St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1140 Greencroft St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine