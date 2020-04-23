Rent Calculator
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
1130 Pennygent Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1130 Pennygent Ln
1130 Pennygent Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1130 Pennygent Lane, Channelview, TX 77530
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful recently renovated home in Channelview!
Call (469) 620-7010 for showing information.
To apply, please visit our website at:
www.AmericanRealPM.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1130 Pennygent Ln have any available units?
1130 Pennygent Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Channelview, TX
.
What amenities does 1130 Pennygent Ln have?
Some of 1130 Pennygent Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1130 Pennygent Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Pennygent Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Pennygent Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1130 Pennygent Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1130 Pennygent Ln offer parking?
No, 1130 Pennygent Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1130 Pennygent Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Pennygent Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Pennygent Ln have a pool?
No, 1130 Pennygent Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Pennygent Ln have accessible units?
No, 1130 Pennygent Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Pennygent Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Pennygent Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Pennygent Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1130 Pennygent Ln has units with air conditioning.
