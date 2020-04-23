All apartments in Channelview
1114 Maclesby Lane
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:35 PM

1114 Maclesby Lane

1114 Macclesby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Macclesby Lane, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully remodeled one story home is ready for you to call it home. With its newly installed flooring, remodeled kitchen and baths, recessed lighting, and fresh paint throughout makes this a highly sought after property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Maclesby Lane have any available units?
1114 Maclesby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 1114 Maclesby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Maclesby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Maclesby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Maclesby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 1114 Maclesby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Maclesby Lane offers parking.
Does 1114 Maclesby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Maclesby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Maclesby Lane have a pool?
No, 1114 Maclesby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Maclesby Lane have accessible units?
No, 1114 Maclesby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Maclesby Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Maclesby Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Maclesby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Maclesby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

