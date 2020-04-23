All apartments in Channelview
Location

1106 Greencroft Street, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE5496278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Greencroft St have any available units?
1106 Greencroft St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 1106 Greencroft St currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Greencroft St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Greencroft St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Greencroft St is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Greencroft St offer parking?
No, 1106 Greencroft St does not offer parking.
Does 1106 Greencroft St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Greencroft St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Greencroft St have a pool?
No, 1106 Greencroft St does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Greencroft St have accessible units?
No, 1106 Greencroft St does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Greencroft St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Greencroft St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 Greencroft St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 Greencroft St does not have units with air conditioning.

