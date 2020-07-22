All apartments in Chambers County
Find more places like 8211 Shady Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chambers County, TX
/
8211 Shady Grove Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

8211 Shady Grove Street

8211 Shady Grove St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8211 Shady Grove St, Chambers County, TX 77523

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8211 Shady Grove Street have any available units?
8211 Shady Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chambers County, TX.
Is 8211 Shady Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
8211 Shady Grove Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8211 Shady Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8211 Shady Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 8211 Shady Grove Street offer parking?
No, 8211 Shady Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 8211 Shady Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8211 Shady Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8211 Shady Grove Street have a pool?
No, 8211 Shady Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 8211 Shady Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 8211 Shady Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8211 Shady Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8211 Shady Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8211 Shady Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8211 Shady Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eaglebrook
10855 Eagle Dr
Mont Belvieu, TX 77523

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXMont Belvieu, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXDickinson, TX
Channelview, TXAlvin, TXNassau Bay, TXDeer Park, TXFriendswood, TXHitchcock, TXPort Arthur, TXManvel, TXNederland, TXCentral Gardens, TXPort Neches, TXGroves, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine