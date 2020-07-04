All apartments in Celina
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

411 Andalusian Trail

411 Andalusian Trail · (972) 679-9431
Location

411 Andalusian Trail, Celina, TX 75009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
Great location! Close to Frisco and prosper! Easy access to Preston Rd. 2014 Newly built Home
in the Desirable Carter Ranch! The home features : 13 SEER AC, Low E Windows, Gas Heat, Gas Water Heater,
Granite countertop, Flat Cooktop, Walk-in pantry, Arched doorways, Spited master, Sprinkler rain freeze sensor,
Large yard, adjacent to HOA park etc. Excellent Celina ISD. Community amenities include Lake, Parks, and Pool.
Rent reduced for quick lease. This rent is good if moving in by March 16.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Andalusian Trail have any available units?
411 Andalusian Trail has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 411 Andalusian Trail have?
Some of 411 Andalusian Trail's amenities include granite counters, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Andalusian Trail currently offering any rent specials?
411 Andalusian Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Andalusian Trail pet-friendly?
No, 411 Andalusian Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celina.
Does 411 Andalusian Trail offer parking?
No, 411 Andalusian Trail does not offer parking.
Does 411 Andalusian Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Andalusian Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Andalusian Trail have a pool?
Yes, 411 Andalusian Trail has a pool.
Does 411 Andalusian Trail have accessible units?
No, 411 Andalusian Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Andalusian Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 Andalusian Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 Andalusian Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 411 Andalusian Trail has units with air conditioning.
