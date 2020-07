Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system business center car wash area dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet cafe online portal package receiving

LET'S CONNECT VIRTUALLY! WE ARE READY TO HELP YOU FIND YOUR NEW HOME! CALL US TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY. Luxury apartment living is waiting for you at Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve. We're located in Cedar Park, TX, right near Austin, Round Rock, Brushy Creek and Leander. You'll also love the resort-style amenities offered at our community. Find beautifully landscaped grounds, a sparkling pool with misting system, a screened terrace for socializing, state-of-the-art fitness and strength center and more. Our apartments offer private entrances with alarm systems and attached garages with certain floor plans. Once inside, relax in a floor plan that offers a den or private patio or balcony. And be sure to check out our other luxury amenities such as hardwood floors in select apartments and designer inspired interior finishes.