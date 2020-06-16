All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

930 South Bell Boulevard, #404

930 S Bell Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

930 S Bell Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Well maintained office condo with 4 individual offices, reception area, bathroom, and kitchen. Located in Cedar Park off of Bell Blvd just minutes from 183 Toll, I-45... easy access. Tenant pay for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 have any available units?
930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 currently offering any rent specials?
930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 pet-friendly?
No, 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 offer parking?
No, 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 does not offer parking.
Does 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 have a pool?
No, 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 does not have a pool.
Does 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 have accessible units?
No, 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 has units with air conditioning.
