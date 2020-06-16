Well maintained office condo with 4 individual offices, reception area, bathroom, and kitchen. Located in Cedar Park off of Bell Blvd just minutes from 183 Toll, I-45... easy access. Tenant pay for electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 have any available units?
930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 currently offering any rent specials?
930 South Bell Boulevard, #404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.