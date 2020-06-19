909 Saba Cv

Amenities
Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Cedar Park - Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Corner Lot in Cedar Park ~ Open Living w/Fireplace, High Ceilings & Beautiful Tile Flooring ~ Spacious Kitchen w/Stainless Appliances ~ Breakfast Area & Formal Dining ~ 2nd Living Area ~ Large Master Suite w/Double Vanities, Spa Garden Tub, Separate Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ Generous Secondary Bedrooms ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio ~ Beautifully Landscaped w/Lush Lawn & Sprinkler System ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Great Leander Schools
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5340556)