813 Bull Creek Pkwy

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 05/08/2020. Charming 4-bed / 3-bath in Cedar Park Town Center. Extensive make-over in process with fresh paint throughout, stainless gas stove/microwave/dishwasher just installed and fresh carpet (upstairs) / laminate flooring (downstairs)! Great floor plan with bedroom downstairs that would make a very nice office. Privately fenced yard and covered rear patio provide an excellent space for entertaining or relaxing. Close to entertainment/major retail/dining, quick access to 183A/TX145 and just minutes from downtown!