All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 813 Bull Creek Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
813 Bull Creek Pkwy
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:24 AM

813 Bull Creek Pkwy

813 Bull Creek Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

813 Bull Creek Parkway, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 05/08/2020. Charming 4-bed / 3-bath in Cedar Park Town Center. Extensive make-over in process with fresh paint throughout, stainless gas stove/microwave/dishwasher just installed and fresh carpet (upstairs) / laminate flooring (downstairs)! Great floor plan with bedroom downstairs that would make a very nice office. Privately fenced yard and covered rear patio provide an excellent space for entertaining or relaxing. Close to entertainment/major retail/dining, quick access to 183A/TX145 and just minutes from downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Bull Creek Pkwy have any available units?
813 Bull Creek Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 813 Bull Creek Pkwy have?
Some of 813 Bull Creek Pkwy's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Bull Creek Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
813 Bull Creek Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Bull Creek Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Bull Creek Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 813 Bull Creek Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 813 Bull Creek Pkwy offers parking.
Does 813 Bull Creek Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 Bull Creek Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Bull Creek Pkwy have a pool?
No, 813 Bull Creek Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 813 Bull Creek Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 813 Bull Creek Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Bull Creek Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Bull Creek Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District