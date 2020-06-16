All apartments in Cedar Park
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
812 Wild Rose Trl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

812 Wild Rose Trl

812 Wild Rose Trail · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 Wild Rose Trail, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 812 Wild Rose Trl · Avail. Aug 7

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
812 Wild Rose Trl Available 08/07/20 Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park - Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park ~ New HVAC (including ducts) & Water Heater ~ Modern Kitchen with Quartz Counters & Stainless Appliances ~ Laminate Wood Floors Throughout ~ Updated Lighting & Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Private Backyard with Large Shade Tree & Storage Shed ~ Great Location in Cedar Park with Excellent Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE5113011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 812 Wild Rose Trl have any available units?
812 Wild Rose Trl has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 812 Wild Rose Trl have?
Some of 812 Wild Rose Trl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 812 Wild Rose Trl currently offering any rent specials?
812 Wild Rose Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 812 Wild Rose Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 812 Wild Rose Trl is pet friendly.
Does 812 Wild Rose Trl offer parking?
Yes, 812 Wild Rose Trl does offer parking.
Does 812 Wild Rose Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 812 Wild Rose Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 812 Wild Rose Trl have a pool?
No, 812 Wild Rose Trl does not have a pool.
Does 812 Wild Rose Trl have accessible units?
No, 812 Wild Rose Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 812 Wild Rose Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 812 Wild Rose Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
