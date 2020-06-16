Amenities
812 Wild Rose Trl Available 08/07/20 Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park - Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House on a Corner Lot in Cedar Park ~ New HVAC (including ducts) & Water Heater ~ Modern Kitchen with Quartz Counters & Stainless Appliances ~ Laminate Wood Floors Throughout ~ Updated Lighting & Fans ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Private Backyard with Large Shade Tree & Storage Shed ~ Great Location in Cedar Park with Excellent Schools ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.
(RLNE5113011)