Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Location

805 Savanna Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
805 Savanna Lane Available 02/09/19 Cedar park executive 1 story home - Cedar park gorgeous home, granite, real wood double vanity mst with Soaking tub and sep shower. 3-2-2 $1795

(RLNE4651579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Savanna Lane have any available units?
805 Savanna Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 805 Savanna Lane currently offering any rent specials?
805 Savanna Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Savanna Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Savanna Lane is pet friendly.
Does 805 Savanna Lane offer parking?
No, 805 Savanna Lane does not offer parking.
Does 805 Savanna Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Savanna Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Savanna Lane have a pool?
No, 805 Savanna Lane does not have a pool.
Does 805 Savanna Lane have accessible units?
No, 805 Savanna Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Savanna Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Savanna Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Savanna Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Savanna Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
