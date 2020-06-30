Rent Calculator
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
804 Palo Duro Dr
804 Palo Duro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
804 Palo Duro Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5229529)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 Palo Duro Dr have any available units?
804 Palo Duro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Park, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Park Rent Report
.
Is 804 Palo Duro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
804 Palo Duro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Palo Duro Dr pet-friendly?
No, 804 Palo Duro Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Park
.
Does 804 Palo Duro Dr offer parking?
No, 804 Palo Duro Dr does not offer parking.
Does 804 Palo Duro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Palo Duro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Palo Duro Dr have a pool?
No, 804 Palo Duro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 804 Palo Duro Dr have accessible units?
No, 804 Palo Duro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Palo Duro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 Palo Duro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Palo Duro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Palo Duro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
