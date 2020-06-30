728 Leann Lane

Amenities

Absolutely adorable 4 bed w tons of upgrades in coveted Quest Village! Beautiful Metro flooring downstairs, Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & kitchen island! Master has big WIC, separate tub& shower& double vanities! Brushed nickel ceiling fans in all rooms, 2 tone paint, chair railing, 2 in wood blinds, covered patio and good sized back yard, walking distance to park & playground, close to 1890 Ranch, Movies, Target, Torchy's & tons of yummy restaurants! Amazing schools & SS fridge conveys!