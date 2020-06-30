All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 728 Leann Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
728 Leann Lane
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

728 Leann Lane

728 Leann Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

728 Leann Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
Absolutely adorable 4 bed w tons of upgrades in coveted Quest Village! Beautiful Metro flooring downstairs, Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash & kitchen island! Master has big WIC, separate tub& shower& double vanities! Brushed nickel ceiling fans in all rooms, 2 tone paint, chair railing, 2 in wood blinds, covered patio and good sized back yard, walking distance to park & playground, close to 1890 Ranch, Movies, Target, Torchy's & tons of yummy restaurants! Amazing schools & SS fridge conveys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Leann Lane have any available units?
728 Leann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 728 Leann Lane have?
Some of 728 Leann Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 Leann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
728 Leann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Leann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 728 Leann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 728 Leann Lane offer parking?
No, 728 Leann Lane does not offer parking.
Does 728 Leann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Leann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Leann Lane have a pool?
No, 728 Leann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 728 Leann Lane have accessible units?
No, 728 Leann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Leann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Leann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District