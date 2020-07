Amenities

Gorgeous, clean & greenbelt! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus gameroom/loft. Property has been kept sparkling clean & well maintained. Kitchen has stainless appliances and is open to family room with a cozy fireplace. Wonderful covered back patio with extended deck lets you enjoy the manicured landscaping, great lawn and view of the greenbelt behind with access gate. Close to 183, Toll Roads, Parmer, shopping & tons of yummy restaurants!