Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
711 Leann Lane
Last updated September 9 2019 at 10:42 PM
711 Leann Lane
711 Le Ann Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
711 Le Ann Ln, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 Leann Lane have any available units?
711 Leann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Park, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Park Rent Report
.
Is 711 Leann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
711 Leann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Leann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 711 Leann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Park
.
Does 711 Leann Lane offer parking?
No, 711 Leann Lane does not offer parking.
Does 711 Leann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Leann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Leann Lane have a pool?
No, 711 Leann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 711 Leann Lane have accessible units?
No, 711 Leann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Leann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Leann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Leann Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Leann Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
