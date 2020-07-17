All apartments in Cedar Park
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Leann Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

705 Leann Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed. Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3606131 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Leann Lane have any available units?
705 Leann Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 705 Leann Lane currently offering any rent specials?
705 Leann Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Leann Lane pet-friendly?
No, 705 Leann Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 705 Leann Lane offer parking?
No, 705 Leann Lane does not offer parking.
Does 705 Leann Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Leann Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Leann Lane have a pool?
No, 705 Leann Lane does not have a pool.
Does 705 Leann Lane have accessible units?
No, 705 Leann Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Leann Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Leann Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Leann Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Leann Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
