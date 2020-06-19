700 N Vista Ridge

Amenities
To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful North Austin apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
All Baths With White, Subway Tile Surrounds
Expertly Designed Kitchen With a Full Suite of Energy Star Appliances and Available Islands With Pendant Lighting
Modern Accents Including Rich-Cherry or Cool-Gray Style Flooring
Nine-Foot Ceilings Throughout
Pre-Installed Security System Ready for Activation
Premium Package Available Including Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Mosaic Kitchen Backsplash, Upgraded Kitchen Faucets, Ge Washer and Dryer, Plank Cool-Gray Flooring Throughout and Upgraded Carpeting in Bedrooms Only
Sleek Master Baths, Some With Dual Vanities and Separate Tub and Shower
Granite Countertops in All Homes
Kitchen Islands in All One, Two and Three Bedroom Homes
Attached Garages in Select Homes
Apartment and Townhome Styles
Cable and Internet Package Through Spectrum
Resort-Class, Dual-Level Pool: Upper Deck Featuring Infinity Pool, Outdoor Fireplace and Barbecue/outdoor Kitchen Area; Lower Deck Featuring In-Pool Tanning Shelf and Striking Water Feature
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Online Payment Available
Non Smoking Community
Car Charging Station
Covered and Limited Access Parking Available
Cyber Cafe Designed for Relaxing And/or Taking Care of Business
Fenced-in Dog Park
Health Club-Inspired Fitness Center Providing a Full Complement of Weight-Training Equipment and Cardio Machines
Package Acceptance
Pay With a Credit Card
Pet Park Conveniently Located Onsite
Pre-Wired Alarm Systems
Remote Controlled Access Gate
Resident Events
Secluded Fully-Equipped Conference Room for More Intimate Gatherings
Serene Hilltop Setting
Short-Term Leases Available
Suburban Neighborhood Living
Surrounded by Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping
Terrace Views
Tv Lounge
Wireless Internet in Cyber Café, Conference Room, Fitness Center and Pool Lounge Area
Valet Trash Pick-Up
We Love Your Pets!
Wood-Style Flooring