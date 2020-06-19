All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 700 N Vista Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
700 N Vista Ridge
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:18 AM

700 N Vista Ridge

700 North Vista Ridge Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

700 North Vista Ridge Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful North Austin apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

All Baths With White, Subway Tile Surrounds

Expertly Designed Kitchen With a Full Suite of Energy Star Appliances and Available Islands With Pendant Lighting

Modern Accents Including Rich-Cherry or Cool-Gray Style Flooring

Nine-Foot Ceilings Throughout

Pre-Installed Security System Ready for Activation

Premium Package Available Including Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Mosaic Kitchen Backsplash, Upgraded Kitchen Faucets, Ge Washer and Dryer, Plank Cool-Gray Flooring Throughout and Upgraded Carpeting in Bedrooms Only

Sleek Master Baths, Some With Dual Vanities and Separate Tub and Shower

Granite Countertops in All Homes

Kitchen Islands in All One, Two and Three Bedroom Homes

Attached Garages in Select Homes

Apartment and Townhome Styles

Cable and Internet Package Through Spectrum

Resort-Class, Dual-Level Pool: Upper Deck Featuring Infinity Pool, Outdoor Fireplace and Barbecue/outdoor Kitchen Area; Lower Deck Featuring In-Pool Tanning Shelf and Striking Water Feature

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Online Payment Available

Non Smoking Community

Car Charging Station

Covered and Limited Access Parking Available

Cyber Cafe Designed for Relaxing And/or Taking Care of Business

Fenced-in Dog Park

Health Club-Inspired Fitness Center Providing a Full Complement of Weight-Training Equipment and Cardio Machines

Package Acceptance

Pay With a Credit Card

Pet Park Conveniently Located Onsite

Pre-Wired Alarm Systems

Remote Controlled Access Gate

Resident Events

Secluded Fully-Equipped Conference Room for More Intimate Gatherings

Serene Hilltop Setting

Short-Term Leases Available

Suburban Neighborhood Living

Surrounded by Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping

Terrace Views

Tv Lounge

Wireless Internet in Cyber Café, Conference Room, Fitness Center and Pool Lounge Area

Valet Trash Pick-Up

We Love Your Pets!

Wood-Style Flooring

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 N Vista Ridge have any available units?
700 N Vista Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 N Vista Ridge have?
Some of 700 N Vista Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 N Vista Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
700 N Vista Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 N Vista Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 N Vista Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 700 N Vista Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 700 N Vista Ridge does offer parking.
Does 700 N Vista Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 N Vista Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 N Vista Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 700 N Vista Ridge has a pool.
Does 700 N Vista Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, 700 N Vista Ridge has accessible units.
Does 700 N Vista Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 N Vista Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 700 N Vista Ridge?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity