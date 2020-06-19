700 N Vista Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system conference room car charging carport clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful North Austin apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



All Baths With White, Subway Tile Surrounds



Expertly Designed Kitchen With a Full Suite of Energy Star Appliances and Available Islands With Pendant Lighting



Modern Accents Including Rich-Cherry or Cool-Gray Style Flooring



Nine-Foot Ceilings Throughout



Pre-Installed Security System Ready for Activation



Premium Package Available Including Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Mosaic Kitchen Backsplash, Upgraded Kitchen Faucets, Ge Washer and Dryer, Plank Cool-Gray Flooring Throughout and Upgraded Carpeting in Bedrooms Only



Sleek Master Baths, Some With Dual Vanities and Separate Tub and Shower



Granite Countertops in All Homes



Kitchen Islands in All One, Two and Three Bedroom Homes



Attached Garages in Select Homes



Apartment and Townhome Styles



Cable and Internet Package Through Spectrum



Resort-Class, Dual-Level Pool: Upper Deck Featuring Infinity Pool, Outdoor Fireplace and Barbecue/outdoor Kitchen Area; Lower Deck Featuring In-Pool Tanning Shelf and Striking Water Feature



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Online Payment Available



Non Smoking Community



Car Charging Station



Covered and Limited Access Parking Available



Cyber Cafe Designed for Relaxing And/or Taking Care of Business



Fenced-in Dog Park



Health Club-Inspired Fitness Center Providing a Full Complement of Weight-Training Equipment and Cardio Machines



Package Acceptance



Pay With a Credit Card



Pet Park Conveniently Located Onsite



Pre-Wired Alarm Systems



Remote Controlled Access Gate



Resident Events



Secluded Fully-Equipped Conference Room for More Intimate Gatherings



Serene Hilltop Setting



Short-Term Leases Available



Suburban Neighborhood Living



Surrounded by Restaurants, Entertainment and Shopping



Terrace Views



Tv Lounge



Wireless Internet in Cyber Café, Conference Room, Fitness Center and Pool Lounge Area



Valet Trash Pick-Up



We Love Your Pets!



Wood-Style Flooring



