Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:51 AM

700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805

700 Mandarin Flyway · (404) 988-9727
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Mandarin Flyway, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$820

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
A large Master Bedroom, in a brand-new-stunning townhouse, near the gorgeous walking trails of Brushy Creek. Easy access to 183.

Rent: $820 + 1/3 utilities (electricity, gas, internet, cables - Approx. $80). Deposit: $500

You will share the house with two other professional roommates that have their own bathroom.

YOU WILL BE LIVING IN THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH YOUR BATHROOM

It is a very large room, completely furnished and upscale. A cleaning lady will be coming every week! No smoking inside the house! No parties! No pets! Month-to-month or 3/6/12 lease term. Please email me for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 have any available units?
700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 has a unit available for $820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 have?
Some of 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 currently offering any rent specials?
700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 pet-friendly?
No, 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 offer parking?
Yes, 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 does offer parking.
Does 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 have a pool?
Yes, 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 has a pool.
Does 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 have accessible units?
No, 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805 has units with dishwashers.
