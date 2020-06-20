700 Mandarin Flyway - 1, Unit 1805

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

A large Master Bedroom, in a brand-new-stunning townhouse, near the gorgeous walking trails of Brushy Creek. Easy access to 183.



Rent: $820 + 1/3 utilities (electricity, gas, internet, cables - Approx. $80). Deposit: $500



You will share the house with two other professional roommates that have their own bathroom.



YOU WILL BE LIVING IN THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH YOUR BATHROOM



It is a very large room, completely furnished and upscale. A cleaning lady will be coming every week! No smoking inside the house! No parties! No pets! Month-to-month or 3/6/12 lease term. Please email me for more details.