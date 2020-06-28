All apartments in Cedar Park
612 Clover Flat RD
612 Clover Flat RD

612 Clover Flat Road · No Longer Available
Location

612 Clover Flat Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Clover Flat RD have any available units?
612 Clover Flat RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 612 Clover Flat RD currently offering any rent specials?
612 Clover Flat RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Clover Flat RD pet-friendly?
No, 612 Clover Flat RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 612 Clover Flat RD offer parking?
No, 612 Clover Flat RD does not offer parking.
Does 612 Clover Flat RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Clover Flat RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Clover Flat RD have a pool?
No, 612 Clover Flat RD does not have a pool.
Does 612 Clover Flat RD have accessible units?
No, 612 Clover Flat RD does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Clover Flat RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Clover Flat RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Clover Flat RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Clover Flat RD does not have units with air conditioning.
