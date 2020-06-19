All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 608 Alamo Plaza DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
608 Alamo Plaza DR
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

608 Alamo Plaza DR

608 Alamo Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

608 Alamo Plaza Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRECIOUS HOUSE NESTLED IN BEAUTIFUL TREES*OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING/BREAKFAST*REF/WASHER/DRYER STAY*ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*INDOOR UTILITY OFF KITCHEN*TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/OPENER*SMALL FENCED IN BACKYARD*1/2 BATH DOWN*BEAUTIFUL PARK ACROSS THE STREET*OVERSIZED SHOWER IN THE MASTER*HOME BUILT BY D R HORTON*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Alamo Plaza DR have any available units?
608 Alamo Plaza DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Alamo Plaza DR have?
Some of 608 Alamo Plaza DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Alamo Plaza DR currently offering any rent specials?
608 Alamo Plaza DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Alamo Plaza DR pet-friendly?
No, 608 Alamo Plaza DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 608 Alamo Plaza DR offer parking?
Yes, 608 Alamo Plaza DR offers parking.
Does 608 Alamo Plaza DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Alamo Plaza DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Alamo Plaza DR have a pool?
No, 608 Alamo Plaza DR does not have a pool.
Does 608 Alamo Plaza DR have accessible units?
No, 608 Alamo Plaza DR does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Alamo Plaza DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Alamo Plaza DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bridge at Volente
11908 Anderson Mill Road
Cedar Park, TX 78726
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District