608 Alamo Plaza DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

PRECIOUS HOUSE NESTLED IN BEAUTIFUL TREES*OPEN KITCHEN/LIVING/BREAKFAST*REF/WASHER/DRYER STAY*ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*INDOOR UTILITY OFF KITCHEN*TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE W/OPENER*SMALL FENCED IN BACKYARD*1/2 BATH DOWN*BEAUTIFUL PARK ACROSS THE STREET*OVERSIZED SHOWER IN THE MASTER*HOME BUILT BY D R HORTON*