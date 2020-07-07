607 BIG SPRING DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

*PRECIOUS HOUSE WITH FRONT PORCH AND UPSTAIRS BALCONY*ALL BEDS UP*REFRIGERATOR/WASHER/DRYER STAY*2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER*GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH AMMENITIES*NEW WOOD VINYL FLOORING AS OF 2016*UPDATED KITCHEN IN 2017 WITH GRANITE AND FARMHOUSE SINK*BARN DOORS IN MASTER BEDROOM*THANKS FOR SHOWING*