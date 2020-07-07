All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 607 BIG SPRING DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
607 BIG SPRING DR
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:37 PM

607 BIG SPRING DR

607 Big Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

607 Big Spring Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*PRECIOUS HOUSE WITH FRONT PORCH AND UPSTAIRS BALCONY*ALL BEDS UP*REFRIGERATOR/WASHER/DRYER STAY*2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER*GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH AMMENITIES*NEW WOOD VINYL FLOORING AS OF 2016*UPDATED KITCHEN IN 2017 WITH GRANITE AND FARMHOUSE SINK*BARN DOORS IN MASTER BEDROOM*THANKS FOR SHOWING*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 BIG SPRING DR have any available units?
607 BIG SPRING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 BIG SPRING DR have?
Some of 607 BIG SPRING DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 BIG SPRING DR currently offering any rent specials?
607 BIG SPRING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 BIG SPRING DR pet-friendly?
No, 607 BIG SPRING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 607 BIG SPRING DR offer parking?
Yes, 607 BIG SPRING DR offers parking.
Does 607 BIG SPRING DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 BIG SPRING DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 BIG SPRING DR have a pool?
No, 607 BIG SPRING DR does not have a pool.
Does 607 BIG SPRING DR have accessible units?
No, 607 BIG SPRING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 607 BIG SPRING DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 BIG SPRING DR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District