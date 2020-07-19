All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 604 Mistywood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
604 Mistywood
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:19 PM

604 Mistywood

604 Mistywood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

604 Mistywood Circle, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This 3/2 single story home is ready to move in. Complete interior & exterior paint, new vinyl plank flooring. Wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Large deck in privacy fenced back yard to enjoy those family BBQ's or simply relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Mistywood have any available units?
604 Mistywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Mistywood have?
Some of 604 Mistywood's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Mistywood currently offering any rent specials?
604 Mistywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Mistywood pet-friendly?
No, 604 Mistywood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 604 Mistywood offer parking?
No, 604 Mistywood does not offer parking.
Does 604 Mistywood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Mistywood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Mistywood have a pool?
No, 604 Mistywood does not have a pool.
Does 604 Mistywood have accessible units?
No, 604 Mistywood does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Mistywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Mistywood has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude At Presidio
3440 Ranch Trails
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Lakeline Crossing
13010 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCedar Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cedar Park Apartments with PoolsCedar Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Cedar Park Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Anderson Mill West

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District