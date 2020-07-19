604 Mistywood

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill oven

This 3/2 single story home is ready to move in. Complete interior & exterior paint, new vinyl plank flooring. Wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Large deck in privacy fenced back yard to enjoy those family BBQ's or simply relax.