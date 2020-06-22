604 Horizon Trail

Amenities

Open floorplan with lots of windows & beautiful, natural lighting. Hardwood floors & updated kitchen appliances. Large formal living/dining room. Family room with remote controlled fireplace. Half bath. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Nest thermostat- saves energy!



Fenced backyard with peach tree, 2 pecan trees, crepe myrtles, fire pit, & shed. Two-car attached garage. Great location: Walkable to library & neighborhood park. < 5 minute drive from Target, Costco, Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, & more!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

