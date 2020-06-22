All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 PM

604 Horizon Trail

604 Horizon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

604 Horizon Trail, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Open floorplan with lots of windows & beautiful, natural lighting. Hardwood floors & updated kitchen appliances. Large formal living/dining room. Family room with remote controlled fireplace. Half bath. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Nest thermostat- saves energy!

Fenced backyard with peach tree, 2 pecan trees, crepe myrtles, fire pit, & shed. Two-car attached garage. Great location: Walkable to library & neighborhood park. < 5 minute drive from Target, Costco, Chick-Fil-A, Starbucks, & more!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Horizon Trail have any available units?
604 Horizon Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Horizon Trail have?
Some of 604 Horizon Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Horizon Trail currently offering any rent specials?
604 Horizon Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Horizon Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 Horizon Trail is pet friendly.
Does 604 Horizon Trail offer parking?
Yes, 604 Horizon Trail offers parking.
Does 604 Horizon Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Horizon Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Horizon Trail have a pool?
No, 604 Horizon Trail does not have a pool.
Does 604 Horizon Trail have accessible units?
No, 604 Horizon Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Horizon Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Horizon Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
