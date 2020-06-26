All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:28 AM

417 Honeysuckle Drive

417 Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

417 Honeysuckle Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Buttercup Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
417 Honeysuckle Drive Available 08/10/19 Great Cedar Park Home! -
Adorable home in Buttercup Creek Subdivision that's close to shopping and access to 183 and Toll Road. Great flowing floor plan with large stone fireplace in living. Updates to kitchen cabinets; freshly painted and new hardware too! All brand new windows through out and updated sliding glass door. Nice backyard with two patios that is great for entertaining and great shade!

(RLNE4961189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
417 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 417 Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
417 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Honeysuckle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 417 Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
No, 417 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 417 Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
No, 417 Honeysuckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 417 Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 417 Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Honeysuckle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
