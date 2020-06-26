Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

417 Honeysuckle Drive Available 08/10/19 Great Cedar Park Home! -

Adorable home in Buttercup Creek Subdivision that's close to shopping and access to 183 and Toll Road. Great flowing floor plan with large stone fireplace in living. Updates to kitchen cabinets; freshly painted and new hardware too! All brand new windows through out and updated sliding glass door. Nice backyard with two patios that is great for entertaining and great shade!



(RLNE4961189)