401 Mountain Laurel Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Cedar Park - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Cedar Park ~ Spacious Living w/Cathedral Ceiling & Fireplace ~ Galley Kitchen w/Breakfast Area ~ Master w/Full Bath and Separate Vanity Area ~ Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms ~ Wood Laminate + Ceramic Tile Flooring Throughout (No Carpet) ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Large Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Patio ~ Beautiful Live Oak Trees Front & Back ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & Restaurants ~ Easy Access to Highways ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting



