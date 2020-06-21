All apartments in Cedar Park
Find more places like 3603 Juniper Hills Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
3603 Juniper Hills Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:26 PM

3603 Juniper Hills Street

3603 Juniper Hills · (512) 640-0423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3603 Juniper Hills, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Ranch at Brushy Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
lobby
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
lobby
Wonderful Brushy Creek Area home. Lobby & entryway leads to 1st bedroom at front home complete with wood shutter blinds, formal dining leads to walk-through gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, dark wood cabinets and a nice breakfast bar that connects to open living room with a gorgeous log fireplace. Shaded backyard perfect for entertaining. Large bedrooms! Master suite offers double vanity sinks, large walk in closet, garden tub and seperate shower.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,025, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,025, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3603 Juniper Hills Street have any available units?
3603 Juniper Hills Street has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 3603 Juniper Hills Street have?
Some of 3603 Juniper Hills Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3603 Juniper Hills Street currently offering any rent specials?
3603 Juniper Hills Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3603 Juniper Hills Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3603 Juniper Hills Street is pet friendly.
Does 3603 Juniper Hills Street offer parking?
No, 3603 Juniper Hills Street does not offer parking.
Does 3603 Juniper Hills Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3603 Juniper Hills Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3603 Juniper Hills Street have a pool?
No, 3603 Juniper Hills Street does not have a pool.
Does 3603 Juniper Hills Street have accessible units?
No, 3603 Juniper Hills Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3603 Juniper Hills Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3603 Juniper Hills Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3603 Juniper Hills Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Allure
701 N Vista Ridge Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

Similar Pages

Cedar Park 1 BedroomsCedar Park 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Park Pet Friendly Places
Cedar Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity