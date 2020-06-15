350 CYPRESS CREEK RD

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center courtyard 24hr gym pool hot tub media room

Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45. Inside this pet-friendly community you?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, a waterscape pool, business center, hot tub theater room and nice courtyards. Tour this incredible apartment today and marvel at the many features including mini blinds, high ceilings, an oversized walk-in closet, a microwave, private patio/balcony and washer and dryer connections. ?Love Where You Live? finally makes sense! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.