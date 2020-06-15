All apartments in Cedar Park
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
350 CYPRESS CREEK RD
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:15 AM

350 CYPRESS CREEK RD

350 Cypress Creek Road · (512) 318-2918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 Cypress Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,141

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Live in booming Round Rock where you?ll have the perfect blend of city convenience in a relaxing suburban atmosphere. Live near Dell, upscale shopping, great dining, IH-35 and Toll 45. Inside this pet-friendly community you?ll find a 24-hour fitness center, a waterscape pool, business center, hot tub theater room and nice courtyards. Tour this incredible apartment today and marvel at the many features including mini blinds, high ceilings, an oversized walk-in closet, a microwave, private patio/balcony and washer and dryer connections. ?Love Where You Live? finally makes sense! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD have any available units?
350 CYPRESS CREEK RD has a unit available for $1,141 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD have?
Some of 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD currently offering any rent specials?
350 CYPRESS CREEK RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD pet-friendly?
No, 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD offer parking?
No, 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD does not offer parking.
Does 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD have a pool?
Yes, 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD has a pool.
Does 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD have accessible units?
No, 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 CYPRESS CREEK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
