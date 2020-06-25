Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
2307 Bakers Way
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM
1 of 44
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2307 Bakers Way
2307 Bakers Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2307 Bakers Way, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cedar Park - Heritage Park - Great location nears schools, community park and community pool. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a center island kitchen and 9' ceilings.
(RLNE5085336)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2307 Bakers Way have any available units?
2307 Bakers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Park, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Park Rent Report
.
Is 2307 Bakers Way currently offering any rent specials?
2307 Bakers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 Bakers Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 Bakers Way is pet friendly.
Does 2307 Bakers Way offer parking?
No, 2307 Bakers Way does not offer parking.
Does 2307 Bakers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2307 Bakers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 Bakers Way have a pool?
Yes, 2307 Bakers Way has a pool.
Does 2307 Bakers Way have accessible units?
No, 2307 Bakers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 Bakers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 Bakers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2307 Bakers Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2307 Bakers Way does not have units with air conditioning.
