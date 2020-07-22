All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

2301 Zoa Dr

2301 Zoa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Zoa Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stately 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home w/Updates Throughout in Cedar Park - Stately 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Home w/Updates Throughout ~ New Wood Flooring ~ Recent Interior Paint ~ Open Concept Living w/High Ceilings ~ Updated Kitchen Includes New Stainless Appliances & Granite Countertops ~ Formal Living/Dining Rooms ~ Cozy Family Room w/Updated Fireplace ~ Upstairs Game Room/2nd Living ~ Large Master w/Beautiful Shower & Tile Flooring ~ Beautifully Landscaped Yard ~ Live Oak Trees ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ Screened in Back Patio

(RLNE4872632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Zoa Dr have any available units?
2301 Zoa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Zoa Dr have?
Some of 2301 Zoa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Zoa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Zoa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Zoa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Zoa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Zoa Dr offer parking?
No, 2301 Zoa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Zoa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Zoa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Zoa Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2301 Zoa Dr has a pool.
Does 2301 Zoa Dr have accessible units?
No, 2301 Zoa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Zoa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Zoa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
