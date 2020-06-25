Amenities
2203 Bakers Way Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath Home with Backyard Oasis - 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath ~ Open Floor Plan with Kitchen Open To Living & Dining Room ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Tiled Backsplash ~ Plantation Shutters ~ Laminate Flooring ~ Fireplace ~ Large Master Bedroom ~ Double Vanity ~ Shower ~ Garden Tub ~ Walk In Closet ~ Wired for Security System ~ Beautiful Flowing Landscaping ~ Covered Back Patio in Backyard Oasis ~ Community Pool ~ Playground ~ Picnic Area
