Cedar Park, TX
2203 Bakers Way
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

2203 Bakers Way

2203 Bakers Way · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Bakers Way, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2203 Bakers Way Available 06/07/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath Home with Backyard Oasis - 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath ~ Open Floor Plan with Kitchen Open To Living & Dining Room ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Tiled Backsplash ~ Plantation Shutters ~ Laminate Flooring ~ Fireplace ~ Large Master Bedroom ~ Double Vanity ~ Shower ~ Garden Tub ~ Walk In Closet ~ Wired for Security System ~ Beautiful Flowing Landscaping ~ Covered Back Patio in Backyard Oasis ~ Community Pool ~ Playground ~ Picnic Area

AustinVestors Property Management
206 W Main St #110, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA
Phone: +1 512-660-7368

(RLNE3517956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Bakers Way have any available units?
2203 Bakers Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Bakers Way have?
Some of 2203 Bakers Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Bakers Way currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Bakers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Bakers Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Bakers Way is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Bakers Way offer parking?
No, 2203 Bakers Way does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Bakers Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Bakers Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Bakers Way have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Bakers Way has a pool.
Does 2203 Bakers Way have accessible units?
No, 2203 Bakers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Bakers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Bakers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
