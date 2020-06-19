1 Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Leander ISD. Well maintained home in the Carriage Hills subdivision .Private backyard. Close proximity to 1890 Ranch and Lakeline Shopping, Restaurants, Medical Centers and 183 A.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2102 Coachlamp DR have any available units?
2102 Coachlamp DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 2102 Coachlamp DR currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Coachlamp DR is not currently offering any rent specials.