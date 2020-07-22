All apartments in Cedar Park
2012 Marysol TRL
Last updated May 25 2019 at 6:14 PM

2012 Marysol TRL

2012 Marysol Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Marysol Trail, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Nicely updated in May/2015: Kitchen granite counter tops/glass tile backsplash/stainless sink/faucet/stove/microwave; all vinyl plank flooring (no carpet); plumbing & light fixtures; 3 dual flush commodes; ceiling fans in all bedrooms, office, & living room. HVAC replaced in Apr/2017 + New water heater in 2015=LOWER UTILITY BILLS! Office/study; storage shed; Dayna Lawson park nearby; cul-de-sac; NO back neighbor; easy access to lake Travis, schools & shopping. Looking for long-term tenant. Available 6/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Marysol TRL have any available units?
2012 Marysol TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Marysol TRL have?
Some of 2012 Marysol TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Marysol TRL currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Marysol TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Marysol TRL pet-friendly?
No, 2012 Marysol TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 2012 Marysol TRL offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Marysol TRL offers parking.
Does 2012 Marysol TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2012 Marysol TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Marysol TRL have a pool?
No, 2012 Marysol TRL does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Marysol TRL have accessible units?
No, 2012 Marysol TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Marysol TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Marysol TRL has units with dishwashers.
