Cedar Park Beauty - Spacious, updated home with Master down in Brushy Creek. You will love the open, welcoming floorplan! Main level has wood-look tile, stainless appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen. Second level has oversize bonus room and 3 large bedrooms. Fresh paint and carpet, this home is ready for you! Walk to Elementary, Middle School, and High School. Community pool and park just down the street.



(RLNE5269210)