Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:50 PM

1915 Carriage Club Drive

1915 Carriage Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1915 Carriage Club Drive, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Beautiful 3 bedroom home! Spacious floor plan complete with upgrades. Kitchen offers breakfast area, island, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry! Formal & dining, large Living, w/fenced back yard. HUGE master with 2 separate vanities & garden tub. Bonus room that can be used as a game room or office. Walk to Mason Elementary & minutes to nearby Veteran's Memorial Park COMBO: front door

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Carriage Club Drive have any available units?
1915 Carriage Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Carriage Club Drive have?
Some of 1915 Carriage Club Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Carriage Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Carriage Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Carriage Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 Carriage Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1915 Carriage Club Drive offer parking?
No, 1915 Carriage Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1915 Carriage Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 Carriage Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Carriage Club Drive have a pool?
No, 1915 Carriage Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Carriage Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 1915 Carriage Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Carriage Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Carriage Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
