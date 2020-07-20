All apartments in Cedar Park
1815 Lost Maples Loop

Location

1815 Lost Maples Loop, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Wonderful 3/2.5 home located in Cedar Park! Home features 2 living rooms (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs), spacious kitchen open to the family room, & 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master suite has a large walk in closet/double vanity/garden tub/separate shower. Refrigerator/washer/dryer are included. 2 large storage closets (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs). Covered back patio. 2 car garage with extended driveway. Neighborhood amenities include gated pool, splash pad, playground, pocket parks, & a walking trail. Cedar Park Rec Center & Sculpture Garden are within the neighborhood. Minutes to Costco, 1890 Ranch shopping, The Parke shopping, & HEB Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Lost Maples Loop have any available units?
1815 Lost Maples Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Lost Maples Loop have?
Some of 1815 Lost Maples Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Lost Maples Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Lost Maples Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Lost Maples Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Lost Maples Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Lost Maples Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Lost Maples Loop offers parking.
Does 1815 Lost Maples Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Lost Maples Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Lost Maples Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1815 Lost Maples Loop has a pool.
Does 1815 Lost Maples Loop have accessible units?
No, 1815 Lost Maples Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Lost Maples Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Lost Maples Loop has units with dishwashers.
