1815 Lost Maples Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Wonderful 3/2.5 home located in Cedar Park! Home features 2 living rooms (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs), spacious kitchen open to the family room, & 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master suite has a large walk in closet/double vanity/garden tub/separate shower. Refrigerator/washer/dryer are included. 2 large storage closets (1 downstairs & 1 upstairs). Covered back patio. 2 car garage with extended driveway. Neighborhood amenities include gated pool, splash pad, playground, pocket parks, & a walking trail. Cedar Park Rec Center & Sculpture Garden are within the neighborhood. Minutes to Costco, 1890 Ranch shopping, The Parke shopping, & HEB Center!