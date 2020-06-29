Rent Calculator
1807 ASCOT LN
1807 Ascot Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1807 Ascot Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Charming one story home with 3 bedroom+ study, 1 story open floor plan*Easy access to 1431/183/Lakeline* Open kitchen*Big countertops* Great living/TV room*Wood floors. MOVE IN READY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 ASCOT LN have any available units?
1807 ASCOT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cedar Park, TX
.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cedar Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1807 ASCOT LN have?
Some of 1807 ASCOT LN's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1807 ASCOT LN currently offering any rent specials?
1807 ASCOT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 ASCOT LN pet-friendly?
No, 1807 ASCOT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cedar Park
.
Does 1807 ASCOT LN offer parking?
Yes, 1807 ASCOT LN offers parking.
Does 1807 ASCOT LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 ASCOT LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 ASCOT LN have a pool?
No, 1807 ASCOT LN does not have a pool.
Does 1807 ASCOT LN have accessible units?
No, 1807 ASCOT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 ASCOT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 ASCOT LN has units with dishwashers.
