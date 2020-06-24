All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

1805 Sand Creek RD

1805 Sand Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Sand Creek Road, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 bedrooms plus a study. 2 full baths. 2 car garage. 1,768 square feet. 1-Story. Texas limestone exterior. Open floor plan. Covered patio. Granite counters. SS appliances. Refrigerator comes with the lease. Kitchen island. New carpet. Breakfast area and a formal dining room. Fenced backyard. Master bath with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. 1 block from the Community pool, park, greenbelt, and playground. Close to schools, eateries, shopping, and tollway. Quiet street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Sand Creek RD have any available units?
1805 Sand Creek RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Sand Creek RD have?
Some of 1805 Sand Creek RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Sand Creek RD currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Sand Creek RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Sand Creek RD pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Sand Creek RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1805 Sand Creek RD offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Sand Creek RD offers parking.
Does 1805 Sand Creek RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Sand Creek RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Sand Creek RD have a pool?
Yes, 1805 Sand Creek RD has a pool.
Does 1805 Sand Creek RD have accessible units?
No, 1805 Sand Creek RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Sand Creek RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 Sand Creek RD has units with dishwashers.
