1805 Sand Creek RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3 bedrooms plus a study. 2 full baths. 2 car garage. 1,768 square feet. 1-Story. Texas limestone exterior. Open floor plan. Covered patio. Granite counters. SS appliances. Refrigerator comes with the lease. Kitchen island. New carpet. Breakfast area and a formal dining room. Fenced backyard. Master bath with dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. 1 block from the Community pool, park, greenbelt, and playground. Close to schools, eateries, shopping, and tollway. Quiet street.