Spacious Single Story Home Heart of Cedar Park - Spacious single story home with split open floor plan in the heart of Cedar Park with recognized schools. Over-sized fenced yard great for kids, pets and entertaining.
(RLNE5286390)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1704 Juniper Trail have any available units?
1704 Juniper Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
Is 1704 Juniper Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Juniper Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Juniper Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Juniper Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Juniper Trail offer parking?
No, 1704 Juniper Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1704 Juniper Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Juniper Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Juniper Trail have a pool?
No, 1704 Juniper Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Juniper Trail have accessible units?
No, 1704 Juniper Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Juniper Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 Juniper Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Juniper Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Juniper Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
